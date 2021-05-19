Marilyn Manson's former assistant sues him for sexual assault, battery
Published
Marilyn Manson's former assistant has accused the embattled singer of sexual assault, battery and harassment in a new lawsuit filed Tuesday.
Published
Marilyn Manson's former assistant has accused the embattled singer of sexual assault, battery and harassment in a new lawsuit filed Tuesday.
A former Marilyn Manson assistant is suing the rocker after she accused him of sexual abuse and was subject to 'sexual..
Singer allegedly would hand her to his friends and give them permission to grope her
A member of Manson's team vehemently denies any accusations of assault. Marilyn Manson treated his former assistant like crap and..