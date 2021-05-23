Canada's Denis Shapovalov pulls out of French Open with shoulder injury
Canada's Denis Shapovalov has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open tennis tournament due to a shoulder injury.Full Article
Shapovalov reached the second round at the French Open last year. He is the latest player to withdraw from the claycourt Grand..
