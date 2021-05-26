CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: Latest UPDATES students must know
Published
In a letter, the Class 12 students have urged the SC to direct the government to provide alternative assessment schemes for board exams.Full Article
Published
In a letter, the Class 12 students have urged the SC to direct the government to provide alternative assessment schemes for board exams.Full Article
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been admitted to the All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Tuesday (June..
Lakhs of students across India are waiting for the Union government to take a final call over the conduct of CBSE Class 12 Board..