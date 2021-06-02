A group of LGBT charities have launched an appeal against the Charity Commission over its decision to make a controversial lesbian, gay and bisexual group a charity.Full Article
LGBT groups appeal against decision to make organisation a charity in transgender row
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
LGBT+ charities launch urgent appeal over decision to register anti-trans LGB Alliance as charity
Trans kids charity Mermaids is appealing the Charity Commission’s decision to register the notorious pressure group LGB Alliance..
PinkNews