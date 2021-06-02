England cricketer Ollie Robinson has apologised "unreservedly" for a number of racist and sexist messages he posted on Twitter in 2012.Full Article
England cricketer Ollie Robinson apologises 'unreservedly' for racist and sexist tweets
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
England v New Zealand: Michael Vaughan reacts to Ollie Robinson tweets
BBC Sport
Former England captain Michael Vaughan questions whether the ECB did thorough due diligence after Ollie Robinson's historical..
-
Sussex's Ollie Robinson apologises after racist and sexist tweets are leaked
The Argus
-
England cricketer apologises for racist tweets
BBC News
-
England v New Zealand: Ollie Robinson apologises for racist and sexist tweets
BBC Sport
-
Ollie Robinson apologises for historic racist and sexist tweets from eight years ago after Test debut for England against New Zealand
talkSPORT
More coverage
Ollie Robinson tweets: England debutant apologises for historical racist and sexist posts
BBC Sport
England seamer Ollie Robinson apologises after historical tweets of a racist and sexist nature are revealed during his Test debut.
-
Ollie Robinson tweets: England debutant apologises for historic posts
BBC Sport
-
England bowler Robinson apologises for racist tweets
BBC News
-
England bowler Robinson apologises for racist and sexist tweets
BBC News
-
England bowler Ollie Robinson apologises for historical racist and sexist tweets
Belfast Telegraph