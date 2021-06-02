'It's not a good situation' - Southgate to wait for Alexander-Arnold injury update
Published
England will assess the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold in the next 24 to 48 hours, says boss Gareth Southgate.Full Article
Published
England will assess the injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold in the next 24 to 48 hours, says boss Gareth Southgate.Full Article
Gareth Southgate has shared his relief that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to be fit for the start of pre-season...
Trent Alexander-Arnold looks a doubt for the Euros after limping off towards the end of the warm-up friendly win against Austria..