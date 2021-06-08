Jim Fassel, Who Coached Giants to Super Bowl, Dies at 71
He predicted that New York would make the playoffs when no one gave them much of a chance. Then they marched to the championship game, only to lose to the Ravens.Full Article
Jim Fassel was best known for leading the New York Giants to a berth in Super Bowl 35, where his team lost to the Baltimore..
He won NFL Coach of the Year in 1997 and led the team to the Super Bowl in 2000, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.
He coached the Giants to their third Super Bowl appearance in the 2000 season. His son confirmed Fassel's death to the LA Times.