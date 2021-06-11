Frequent strenuous exercise increases the risk of developing motor neurone disease (MND) in some people genetically predisposed to develop the condition, according to new research.Full Article
Research shows link between exercise and motor neurone disease
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Motor neurone disease linked to intense exercise by scientists
Scientists say the link between MND and strenuous exercise is 'conclusive'
Wales Online
NA Proactive news snapshot: Karora Resources, American Manganese, Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada, MedX Health, Lingo Media UPDATE ...
Karora Resources Inc (TSE:KRR) (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) (FRA:5RN1) announced voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders held..
Proactive Investors