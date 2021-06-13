Winning Auction Bid to Fly in Space With Jeff Bezos: $28M
Amazon founder's rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose winner’s name after live online auction — it will be announced in a few weeksFull Article
A trip into space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has sold for $28million (£19.8m) at auction.
Watch the winning bid in the auction to join billionaire Jeff Bezos on the edge of space.