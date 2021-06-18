Christian Eriksen visits team after being discharged from hospital
Published
Denmark's Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital and visited his teammates nearly a week after collapsing on the pitch.Full Article
Published
Denmark's Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital and visited his teammates nearly a week after collapsing on the pitch.Full Article
“It was a chilling sight for anyone who saw it,” said Professor Stephan Achenbach, president of the European Society of..
Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 loss to Finland, and after being given CPR and being hospitalised, manager..