Man at Florida Pride Parade Is Struck and Killed by Driver
Published
The head of a gay men’s chorus said the driver was “part of the Chorus family” and that the crash did not appear to be an attack on the L.G.B.T.Q. community.Full Article
Published
The head of a gay men’s chorus said the driver was “part of the Chorus family” and that the crash did not appear to be an attack on the L.G.B.T.Q. community.Full Article
Police say one man was killed and another was injured when a pickup truck drove into a crowd at a Pride parade in Wilton Manors.
'This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,' Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said about the attack, which left..