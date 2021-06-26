Trauma resurfaces for residential school survivors amid discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves

Bruce Allan, residential school survivor and resolution health support worker at the Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society, says the support line has been used by survivors and non-Indigneous alike wanting to understand and share their stories. WARNING: This story contains distressing details. Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports. A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.