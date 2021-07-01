An 82-year-old woman who had astronaut training in the 1960s but was denied the opportunity to go into space because of her gender is being given a second chance thanks to Jeff Bezos.Full Article
Woman, 82, gets chance to go into space 60 years after missing out due to her gender
