Police kill four suspects in killing of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse
Police killed four suspects and arrested two others following the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse in his private residence.Full Article
Police in Haiti say they have killed four of the "mercenaries" who assassinated the country's president, Jovenel Moise.
Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in an "inhuman and..