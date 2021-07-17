Biz Markie, 'Clown Prince of Hip Hop,' dies at 57
Published
Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic Just a Friend, has died. He was 57.Full Article
Published
Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic Just a Friend, has died. He was 57.Full Article
Watch VideoBiz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic "Just a Friend,"..
“Just a Friend” rapper struggled with health issues related to decade-long battle with Type 2 diabetes