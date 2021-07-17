Biz Markie, 'Clown Prince of Hip-Hop' known for 'Just a Friend,' dies at 57

Biz Markie, 'Clown Prince of Hip-Hop' known for 'Just a Friend,' dies at 57

CTV News

Published

Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic 'Just a Friend,' has died. He was 57.

Full Article