Official: Ariel Henry to take over as Haiti's prime minister as Claude Joseph steps down
Published
Claude Joseph will leave as interim prime minister, and Ariel Henry will replace him, as was the wish of slain President Jovenel Moïse.
Published
Claude Joseph will leave as interim prime minister, and Ariel Henry will replace him, as was the wish of slain President Jovenel Moïse.
Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, told..
Watch VideoHaiti’s designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry will replace the country’s interim prime minister to honor the wishes..