After a slew of disastrous wildfires, PG&E will bury 10,000 miles of Calif. power lines
The multibillion-dollar project is an attempt to prevent the company's equipment from sparking more wildfires.Full Article
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric plans to bury 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers) of its power lines in an effort to..
Hoping to prevent future wildfires like the one that destroyed Paradise, Calif., PG&E announced a plan to bury 10,000 miles of..