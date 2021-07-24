Three men arrested after woman dies from severe burns
Three men have been arrested following the death of a woman who suffered severe burns at an address in Bury, Greater Manchester Police said.Full Article
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Three men are arrested in connection with the death of the 31-year-old in Bury, Greater Manchester.