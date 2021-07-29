Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom bows out after losing to Ingrit Valencia
Colombia's Ingrit Valencia advanced to the quarter-final after defeating the face of India's boxing, Mary Kom in the flyweight category event.Full Article
Mary Kom's run in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics came to an end after the Indian puglist lost her Rond of 16 clash against..