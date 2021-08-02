Matt Damon's casual use of a gay slur in 2021 is unacceptable and embarrassing
Published
If someone as high-profile as Matt Damon has just learned that you can't say the "f-word" anymore, a homophobic slur, what stops anyone else?
Published
If someone as high-profile as Matt Damon has just learned that you can't say the "f-word" anymore, a homophobic slur, what stops anyone else?
Matt Damon bizarrely admitted in a new interview that he only recently stopped using the “the f-slur for a homosexual” after..
The actor vowed to never use term again after his daughter explained to him why it was unacceptable.