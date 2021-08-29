Kanye West's delayed album 'Donda' finally arrives after Kim Kardashian wears wedding dress
After a month's delay, Kanye West's long-awaited 10th studio album "Donda" is here. Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Roddy Rich are featured.
Kim Kardashian shocked fans when she stepped out in a wedding dress during the finale of estranged husband Kanye West's third..
Kanye West had some questionable guest appearances at his third 'Donda' listening event, including shamed artists DaBaby and..