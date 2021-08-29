Kanye West's delayed album 'Donda' finally arrives after Kim Kardashian wears wedding dress

Kanye West's delayed album 'Donda' finally arrives after Kim Kardashian wears wedding dress

USATODAY.com

Published

After a month's delay, Kanye West's long-awaited 10th studio album "Donda" is here. Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Roddy Rich are featured.

Full Article