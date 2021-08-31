Northam grants posthumous pardons to the Martinsville Seven, Black men executed in 1951 for rape
The Virginia case had become civil rights cause; Northam cites lack of due process in his action.Full Article
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons to seven Black men who were executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman.
