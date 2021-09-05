Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill off Louisiana following Hurricane Ida
The U.S. Coast Guard says cleanup crews are responding to a sizable oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida.Full Article
Watch VideoHurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, 16 hours after blowing ashore..