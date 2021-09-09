'The Flash' actor Logan Williams' cause of death confirmed as accidental drug overdose
Published
Logan Williams' cause of death has officially been confirmed by the coroner's office to be an accidental drug overdose.
Published
Logan Williams' cause of death has officially been confirmed by the coroner's office to be an accidental drug overdose.
"The Flash" star Logan Williams died over a year ago from "unintentional illicit drug toxicity [fentanyl]." His death was..
Michael K. Williams, the star of HBO’s “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire,” was found dead Monday at his Brooklyn..