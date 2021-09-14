Comedian and actor Norm Macdonald dead at 61
Comedian and actor Norm Macdonald, one of the most influential cast members on sketch show Saturday Night Live, has died at 61.Full Article
Comedian Norm Macdonald has died at 61.
The comedian and former host of "Weekend Update" on the NBC sketch show had reportedly been battling cancer for nearly 10 years.
