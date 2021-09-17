France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over submarine deal
The diplomatic row came over a broken contract by Australia to buy French submarines in the wake of a new security pact by Australia, the US and the UK.
The move came after Australia broke off a submarine deal with France to buy nuclear-powered subs from the US.
The unprecedented move follows the Morrison government’s decision to tear up a $90 billion submarine contract.