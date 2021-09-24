Insulate Britain 'sorry' as it blocks Port of Dover in climate protest
Campaigners from the protest group Insulate Britain have blocked the Port of Dover as part of their ongoing action over climate emissions.Full Article
The port says traffic is still moving, after Insulate Britain shifted their protest from the M25.
The port asks passengers to allow extra time as Insulate Britain shift their protest from the M25.