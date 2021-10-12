As Lev Parnas' Trial Begins, Trump’s Shadow Looms
Published
Though Mr. Parnas played a key role in the events that led to the former president’s impeachment, the charges he faces involve accusations of campaign finance violations.Full Article
Published
Though Mr. Parnas played a key role in the events that led to the former president’s impeachment, the charges he faces involve accusations of campaign finance violations.Full Article
Lev Parnas once pitched himself in TV interviews and through an unorthodox publicity campaign by his lawyer as someone who could..