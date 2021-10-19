Diver finds 900-year-old crusader sword off Israel's coast
The blade, which is encrusted with marine organisms, is believed to be about 900 years old.
A scuba diver has found a 900-year-old Crusader sword with a three-foot blade off the coast of Israel.
The 1-meter-long blade was spotted among other remains such as pottery and metal anchors in a site used as a natural anchorage as..