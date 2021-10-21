ALCS: Astros Beat Red Sox in Pivotal Game 5
A blowout win in Game 5 sends this series back to Houston, decidedly in the Astros’ favor. The resilient Red Sox may have finally met their match.Full Article
Rafael Devers cranks a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to avoid a Boston Red Sox shutout against the Houston Astros in..
Yordan Alvarez hit an opposite field home run to give the Houston Astros an early 1-0 lead over the Boston Red Sox in Game 5 of the..