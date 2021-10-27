A coroner has opened an inquest into the death of Sir David Amess, but immediately suspended it because a man is facing trial for the MP's murder.Full Article
Inquest opened and suspended into death of David Amess MP
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Sir David Amess MP 'stabbed in chest multiple times' before his death, inquest hears
Wales Online
The former MP for Southend West was stabbed while hosting a constituency surgery at a church on October 15
Inquest set to open into death of MP Sir David Amess
Wales Online
-
Sir David Amess: Coroner opens inquest into MP's death
BBC Local News
-
Inquest opened into death of MP Sir David Amess
Express and Star