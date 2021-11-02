Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic beats Marton Fucsovics on singles return
Novak Djokovic marks his return to the singles court with a hard-fought win in his Paris Masters opener against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.Full Article
World number one Novak Djokovic had to work hard for a three-set victory over Hungarian Marton Fucsovics at the Paris Masters on..