9-Year-Old Boy Who Was Injured at Astroworld Festival Dies
Published
Ezra Blount, who had been in a coma, became the 10th, and youngest, person to die from injuries sustained there.Full Article
Published
Ezra Blount, who had been in a coma, became the 10th, and youngest, person to die from injuries sustained there.Full Article
Family in mourning as beloved son Ezra loses his fight for life in hospital
A nine-year-old boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at a Travis Scott concert in..