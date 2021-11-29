Santas deliver early Christmas cheer in Berlin
Published
A group of Santa Clauses gathered in Berlin's Tierpark (animal park) on Sunday to kick off the Christmas holiday seasonFull Article
Published
A group of Santa Clauses gathered in Berlin's Tierpark (animal park) on Sunday to kick off the Christmas holiday seasonFull Article
A group of Santa Clauses gathered in Berlin's Tierpark (animal park) on Sunday to kick off the Christmas holiday season
Spreading Christmas cheer is serious business, so Santas head to Santa University every year to brush up on their skills. Hear from..