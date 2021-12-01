Alice Sebold Apologizes to Man Wrongly Convicted of Raping Her
Published
Anthony Broadwater spent 16 years in prison after the author identified him as her attacker in an assault she described in her memoir “Lucky.”Full Article
"I am sorry most of all for the fact that the life you could have led was unjustly robbed from you," the author wrote in a..
NEW YORK — Author Alice Sebold apologized Tuesday to the man who was exonerated last week in the 1981 rape that was the basis for..