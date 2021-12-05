Sir Lewis Hamilton has said he had "nothing to do" with the Mercedes F1 team's partnership deal with Kingspan - an insulation firm linked to the Grenfell Tower tragedy.Full Article
Sir Lewis Hamilton says he had 'nothing to do' with Mercedes deal with Grenfell firm
