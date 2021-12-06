Canada's ambassador to China stepping down at the end of the month
Just months after helping secure the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, Dominic Barton is stepping down as Canada's ambassador to China.Full Article
Dominic Barton is stepping down as Canada's ambassador to China at the end of this year, Trudeau says