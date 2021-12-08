India: Military chief, 12 others die in helicopter crash
Published
The Indian Air Force confirmed that the country's military chief of defense staff, Bipin Rawat, was among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash in the south of India.Full Article
Published
The Indian Air Force confirmed that the country's military chief of defense staff, Bipin Rawat, was among 13 people killed in a helicopter crash in the south of India.Full Article
India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, including his wife, have been killed in a helicopter crash in the..