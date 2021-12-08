Mi-17 With Gen Rawat, his wife, 12 others goes down in Nilgiris; just 1 survivor

The country’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, a serving brigadier and 10 more defence personnel died in an IAF helicopter crash in hilly terrain and foggy conditions near Coonoor, in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, on Wednesday afternoon. Group Captain Varun Singh, directing staff at DSSC, was the sole survivor and is receiving medical treatment at the military hospital in Wellington.