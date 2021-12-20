Man arrested over killing of teenage girl in San Francisco 43 years ago

A man has been arrested in Colorado on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than four decades ago and detectives say he may be a suspect in other unsolved crimes.Full Article
