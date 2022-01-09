Barty beats Rybakina to win Adelaide title
Published
World number one Ashleigh Barty continues her impressive form before the Australian Open with a straight-set win against Elena Rybakina in the Adelaide International final.Full Article
Published
World number one Ashleigh Barty continues her impressive form before the Australian Open with a straight-set win against Elena Rybakina in the Adelaide International final.Full Article
World number one Ashleigh Barty continues her impressive form before the Australian Open with a straight-set win against Elena..