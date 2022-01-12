Ronnie Spector: Be My Baby singer of The Ronettes dies at 78
Published
The rock and roll super star was the lead singer of the 1960 pioneering all-girl group the Ronettes.Full Article
Published
The rock and roll super star was the lead singer of the 1960 pioneering all-girl group the Ronettes.Full Article
Spector died on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said
Ronnie Spector, founder of the girl group The Ronettes, has died at 78 after suffering from cancer. She recorded a string of pop..