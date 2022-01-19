Bruce Arians fined $50,000 for hitting Andrew Adams during Buccaneers' playoff game vs. Eagles
Published
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for swiping at the head of his own safety, Andrew Adams, on Sunday.
Published
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for swiping at the head of his own safety, Andrew Adams, on Sunday.
The NFL has fined Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians $50,000 for striking his own player, safety Andrew Adams, in the helmet during..