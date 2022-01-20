The first planes carrying foreign aid have arrived in Tonga five days after the South Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami following an undersea volcanic eruption.Full Article
First foreign aid reaches Tonga as new photos show tsunami devastation
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
First aid flight leaves for Tonga after big volcano eruption
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The first flight carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga was finally able to leave Thursday..
SeattlePI.com