Kidneys From a Genetically Altered Pig Are Implanted in a Brain-Dead Patient
Published
Surgeons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham said they hoped to start clinical trials with kidney patients later this year.Full Article
Published
Surgeons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham said they hoped to start clinical trials with kidney patients later this year.Full Article
Researchers on Thursday reported the latest in a surprising string of experiments in the quest to save human lives with organs from..
Researchers on Thursday reported the latest in a surprising string of experiments in the quest to save human lives with organs from..