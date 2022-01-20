A former Conservative MP who defected and joined Labour has claimed he was threatened with the loss of a school in his constituency if he did not vote the way party bosses wanted him to.Full Article
MP who defected to Labour claims he was threatened with loss of school in constituency
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ex-Tory MP who defected to Labour says he faced threat over proposed school
The former Conservative MP who defected to Labour claimed he was threatened about the loss of a school in his constituency if he..
Belfast Telegraph
Defector MP claims he was threatened with school funding cut over Boris Johnson row
Christian Wakeford MP, who switched to Labour, said he was told there would be no funding for a new school in his constituency if..
Daily Record