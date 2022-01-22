A New York City police officer was killed and a second injured following a shooting in Harlem on Friday.Full Article
NYPD officer killed in Harlem shooting after responding to 'domestic' incident
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Official: 1 Officer Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt In NYC Shooting
Watch VideoA New York Police Department officer was killed and another gravely injured Friday night after responding to a domestic..
Newsy
NYPD officer killed, another wounded responding to domestic incident in Harlem, official says
One New York Police Officer is dead and another is in critical condition and in surgery after a shooting incident in Harlem, a law..
Upworthy