Regina King mourns 26-year-old son Ian Alexander Jr.'s death: 'He is such a bright light'
Published
Regina King said her "family is devastated at the deepest level" at the death of her 26-year-old son Ian Alexander Jr.
Published
Regina King said her "family is devastated at the deepest level" at the death of her 26-year-old son Ian Alexander Jr.
Regina King's only child, 26-year-old Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide at the age of 26.
Regina King's only son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide.