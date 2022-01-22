German navy chief under fire for Putin, Crimea comments
Published
Ukraine summoned the German ambassador after Germany's navy chief said Crimea was "lost" and Putin "probably" deserved respect. Berlin distanced itself from the remarks.Full Article
Published
Ukraine summoned the German ambassador after Germany's navy chief said Crimea was "lost" and Putin "probably" deserved respect. Berlin distanced itself from the remarks.Full Article
Vice-admiral provokes Ukrainian anger by saying Putin only ‘wants respect’